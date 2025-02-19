OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City was again transformed into a winter wonderland Wednesday, with streets, roads, and even the beach blanketed in snow.
Locals visitors braved the cold as another round of flurries descended on the shore, with temperatures expected to stay freezing, accompanied by a biting wind chill of 10 degrees.
The snow itself isn't the only concern; the frigid temperatures have kept the ground frozen, making roads slippery and travel hazardous. "Here, everything shuts down when it snows," said Michael Cantine. "You have to prepare for traffic and icy roads."
Cantine, who brought his son Michael Jr. to recreate a special photo from years ago, noted that the snow provides an opportunity for cherished family memories.
While some were cautious, others embraced the winter chill. Kenneth Sauter, a regular beachgoer, loves the calmer season. "This is the best time of year. It's peaceful, and you can really connect with people," Sauter said, as he made snow angels on the snowy beach.