SMYRNA, Del. — As snow and freezing temperatures move across Delaware, the American Heart Association is warning that snow shoveling can put significant strain on the heart, especially for adults 45 and older and those with heart disease or risk factors.
According to the AHA, snow shoveling combines several stressors, including heavy lifting, arm exertion and exposure to cold air, all of which can sharply raise heart rate and blood pressure. Cold air also constricts blood vessels, forcing the heart to work harder.
"We often see events in people who are usually sedentary, they work at a computer all day or get little or no exercise. Then once or twice a year they go out and try to shovel the driveway after a heavy snowfall and that unexpected exertion can unfortunately lead to tragedy," a release from the AHA reads.
The association says people with angina, a previous heart attack, prior heart procedures, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity or a history of smoking should avoid shoveling if possible. People who are largely inactive may also face increased risk.
If shoveling is necessary, experts recommend starting slowly, taking frequent breaks, dressing in layers and covering your mouth and nose. Pushing snow is less demanding than lifting it, and using a snow blower may reduce strain.