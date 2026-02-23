OCEAN CITY, Md. — As crews and residents work to clean up after a winter storm, many in Ocean City are balancing storm recovery with moments of enjoyment in the snow.
Some residents were seen clearing snow from their cars and spreading salt in parking lots, while others embraced the winter scenery along the coast.
Nathan Van Dyke took advantage of the rare snowfall to photograph the Ocean City Boardwalk.
He said the snow offered a unique opportunity to capture a different view of the popular tourist destination.
“I can't miss the opportunity to get snow covered Ocean City in the pier. And people love to see what, like Ocean City, which is usually a hot, bustling downtown location is in the winter,” he said.
Mark Thomas and others drove to the Ocean City Inlet to take in the waves following the storm. “it's crazy because we haven't seen this in a long time. Snow like this, and I didn't expect to have a blizzard,” Thomas said.
Another homeowner let his dogs romp around in the snow as conditions began to settle.
Despite clearer main roads, officials are continuing to urge caution.
Josh Bunting, chief of the Ocean City Fire Department, advised residents to remain indoors if possible.
“Even though our main thoroughfares, are really clear, which has made it nice for transporting in the event we need to go to a hospital. But really, the important thing is stay home until those side streets get cleared,” Bunting said.
Flooded areas remain in parts of town, some traffic signals are out and certain roadways are still covered in snow.
Town officials said in a press release that they are aware of power outages affecting some areas and have notified utility partners.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.