LEWES, Del. - Delaware Department of Transportation crews worked through Monday to plow and treat Coastal Highway after a massive snowfall dumped more than a foot of snow across Sussex County.

DelDOT officials said Coastal Highway is treated as a primary route and is prioritized for plowing and treatment.
  • A car sits stuck in deep snow along Savannah Road.

Drivers encountered treacherous conditions throughout the morning, with cars abandoned in deep snow and multiple trucks stuck along the highway. Numerous vehicles in ditches, and a stuck tractor-trailer caused traffic to back up near the Nassau Bridge during the Monday morning commute.

DelDOT officials said Coastal Highway is treated as a primary route and is prioritized for plowing and treatment. Once crews determine the road is passable, plows move on to secondary routes. In Sussex County, those include roads such as Route 9 and Route 24.

One man from Lewes said he became stuck three times just before 9 a.m. Monday and urged others to stay off the roads. “People should probably stay off the road for safety reasons,” he said. “It’s been pretty brutal with the high winds.”

With winds continuing to whip snow back over cleared lanes, officials warned that cleanup efforts are far from over.



