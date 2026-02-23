LEWES, Del. - Delaware Department of Transportation crews worked through Monday to plow and treat Coastal Highway after a massive snowfall dumped more than a foot of snow across Sussex County.
...Black Ice Will Develop on Area Roads Tonight... With a fresh snowpack and cold air advection behind the departing storm, a cold night is on tap for the region with lows bottoming out in the teens to low 20s. There may be some areas where winds can become light enough for radiational cooling, and then even colder temperatures are possible. These cold temperatures will allow for any standing water to freeze, especially on untreated roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gusts between 30 and 35 kts are possible this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Department of Transportation crews worked through Monday to plow and treat Coastal Highway after a massive snowfall dumped more than a foot of snow across Sussex County.
Drivers encountered treacherous conditions throughout the morning, with cars abandoned in deep snow and multiple trucks stuck along the highway. Numerous vehicles in ditches, and a stuck tractor-trailer caused traffic to back up near the Nassau Bridge during the Monday morning commute.
DelDOT officials said Coastal Highway is treated as a primary route and is prioritized for plowing and treatment. Once crews determine the road is passable, plows move on to secondary routes. In Sussex County, those include roads such as Route 9 and Route 24.
One man from Lewes said he became stuck three times just before 9 a.m. Monday and urged others to stay off the roads. “People should probably stay off the road for safety reasons,” he said. “It’s been pretty brutal with the high winds.”
With winds continuing to whip snow back over cleared lanes, officials warned that cleanup efforts are far from over.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.