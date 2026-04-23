OCEAN CITY, Md - On Thursday at 10 a.m., Springfest by the Ocean City Inlet kicked off day one of four that will be filled with live music, art, and food for everybody to enjoy.
From Thursday to Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 35th Annual Springfest will be drawing people in from all over the coast to enjoy the event's festivities, as well as Ocean City's beaches and boardwalks. Admission for this event is free, according to the Town of Ocean City.
Ocean City's inlet parking lot is filled with local vendors sharing their food, clothing, and other trinket items such as glass-blown sculptures. In some areas, the parking lot was decorated by local street artists, in partnership with the Art League of Ocean City.
The Town of Ocean City says over 20 artists and groups from across the world will be performing throughout the weekend, performing music like rock, country, and R&B.
Stephen Thrower came from West Ocean City and says this was not his first time coming, nor will it be his last.
"Just the diversity of every, you know, kind of knick-knacks, the people, listen to some good music, you know. We come here just about every year," says Thrower. "We always like to support the local businesses and make sure they thrive in a big environment."
Daniel Heinecke has been coming to Springfest for over 20 years and says he has his must-see vendors.
"The food here is really good, and the craft is exceptional too," Heinecke tells CoastTV. "There's so many places to see, I mean, there's such a wide variety. If you come out, you're bound to see something that interests you.
With the massive crowds that get drawn to the hundreds of musicians and vendors that come to Ocean City, businesses along the boardwalk also benefit from events like these.
Brad Wells at Bull on the Beach restaurant says this event is the kickoff to the peak summer season.
"This is our, really our big boost to start the season off," Wells says. "It's good, it helps us a lot. It is tough this time of year, because we're short-staffed."
A win-win weekend full of fun, providing people with memories and businesses with a much-needed boost.