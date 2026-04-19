LEWES, Del. - A blast from the past was underway in the first town in the First State this morning as the Lewes Historical Society put on a Revolutionary War reenactment.
If Redcoats were seen walking around in Lewes on Sunday morning and the gunpowder-filled musket firings were heard, one may be led to believe the 1700s British Army was on Lewes soil. Instead, just demonstrations from the Lewes Historical Society.
The Lewes Historical Society held its 5th reenactment called “Hearty in the Cause.” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors explored the city’s deep historical roots through immersive displays.
From displays showing muskets, medical equipment, and even old classrooms, people came by to get a live look at the foundation that built the city they know today.
“I like reading the plaques, and I like walking the streets and learning about the houses,” said Eileen Heffernan, who says she never knew how much history Lewes had.
“There's so much to learn, and there's so much history here. It's like each day I get hungry for more, to learn more. You know, it's like reading a history book, but you're actually seeing it live,” Heffernan tells CoastTV.
Organizer Ryan Schwartz says that, with historical demonstrations like these, part of the challenge is making sure people understand just how similar lifestyles were in the 1700s and 1800s.
“This event is designed specifically to give people at least a little bit of a glimpse into what Lewes was like in the spring of 1776,” Schwartz says.
This event wasn’t just about showing off muskets and swords. Schwartz says it was to give people a look at what you won’t find in your school textbooks.
“It’s extremely important, I mean, they say history is just beats that repeat themselves with slight permutations. Just little changes over time, so understanding the past helps us make better sense of the world we live in now. But it's really important to look at it at a local level,” Schwartz said.
As America celebrates 250 years, Lewes is making sure its story isn’t just remembered, but relived.