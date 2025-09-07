Hudson Fields

MILTON, Del. - atTAcK addiction will host its second annual Soberfest on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Hudson Fields in Milton, offering a sober space focused on community and recovery support.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature live music, family activities, and more than 30 organizations sharing resources for those affected by substance use disorder.

We created Soberfest as a way for the Sussex County community to unite, celebrate recovery, learn about local resources,” said Dawn Hess-Fischer, chairperson of this year’s Soberfest.

Founded in 2013, atTAcK addiction works to support individuals in recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction in Delaware.

