LEWES, Del. - The Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival, known as SoDel Fest, donated $400,000 to 17 local nonprofit organizations following its 10th and final event.
According to event organizers, the festival was held May 30 at the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.
Creative Coastal Connections Corp., who organizes the festival, said the donations support local causes including children’s health, hunger relief and arts education.
Organizers with the festival said $12,000 went to Celebrate Wellness, a nonprofit that provides mental health support to Delaware hospitality workers and another $2,500 went to the International Academy of Mind-Body Medicine.
SoDel Fest founder and organizer Stacy LaMotta said the final festival celebrated the food, music and community that have been part of the event over the past decade.