South Bethany Police Department

The South Bethany Police Department says it is seeking accreditation to be in compliance with federal laws. 

 Alyssa Baker

SOUTH BETHANY, Del.- As the summer season winds down in South Bethany, the local police department remains hard at work. Chief Lovins announced that the department is currently undergoing the process of becoming an accredited law enforcement agency. This effort aims to ensure that the department is fully compliant with federal, state, and local regulations. Despite the lull in seasonal activity due to the lack of coastal visitors, the department’s focus remains on enhancing its operations to meet these high standards.

The accreditation process, described as in-depth and comprehensive, will evaluate all aspects of the department’s day-to-day activities. The department says it is on track to complete its first assessment by early 2025, marking a milestone in its efforts to become an accredited agency.

