REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Southern Delaware Chorale will bring holiday music to Rehoboth Beach with its annual concert, “Making Spirits Bright,” on Saturday, Dec. 5.
SoDel Social says the performance begins at 4 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church and will feature seasonal favorites, international carols and a candlelit audience singalong.
According to the Southern Delaware Chorale’s website, general admission tickets are $25 for adults 19 and older, while students and children 18 and under get in free.
The concert will be led by Artistic Director Amy Morgan, the program includes classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Sleigh Ride,” along with Kirke Mechem’s “The Seven Joys of Christmas,” featuring traditional carols from several countries.
The group says audience will also have a chance to join the Chorale in singing “Silent Night” by candlelight.
Tickets are available in advance online or at the door.