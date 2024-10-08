OCEAN CITY Md.- Ocean City will implement a Special Event Zone from Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 13, in anticipation of the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event.
According to the Ocean City Police Department this designation will lower speed limits and increase fines for traffic violations, with heightened penalties for specific car offenses. A strong police presence is planned, with officers from the Ocean City Police Department, Maryland State Police, and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office enforcing traffic laws and managing expected traffic jams and detours.
At Ocean City Bike Fest, there were heightened safety concerns due to an accident leaving a high school student in critical condition, prompting a meeting to add more special event zones.
Attendees are advised to keep sidewalks clear and not encourage unsafe driving. Additionally, attendees with trailers must get parking permits due to limited paid and free trailer parking options available throughout the event.