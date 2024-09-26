Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.