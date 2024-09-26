OCEAN CITY, Md. - This year's Bike Fest in Ocean City has raised significant safety concerns after 11 motorcycles were reported stolen and 19 collisions occurred, both figures surpassing those from previous events. The situation escalated on September 13 when Tyler Walsh, a junior at Stephen Decatur High School, was struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing a marked crosswalk, leaving him in critical condition.
The accident has left the community heartbroken, particularly among local high school students. "It hit home hard with the kids, like all the high school kids with Tyler being injured," said local Laura Getz.
In response to the growing concerns, the Motor Event Task Force convened to discuss potential changes and safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Ashley Miller, Deputy Communications Manager for the Ocean City Police Department, outlined the department's plans.
"We'll definitely have some more roundtables and planning going into this event, but most likely we will be moving in that direction of implementing a special event zone during Bike Week around 2025," Miller said.
The proposed special event zone would reduce speed limits throughout Ocean City to 30 miles per hour, effectively slowing down traffic on the Coastal Highway. Getz supports this initiative, stating, "It really makes sense. We've done it with all the car shows, and it can't hurt. Everybody enjoys Bike Week; they come, they spend a lot of money. They're good people."
Additionally, the task force is considering increasing the number of officers on duty during the event to enhance safety for next year’s Bike Fest. The Ocean City Police Department is in favor of establishing the special event zone and plans to recommend the change to the city council.