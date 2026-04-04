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Delaware State Police arrested Wade Bowersox after a crash in Laurel, charging him with felony DUI and drug offenses.

LAUREL, Del.Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Wade Bowersox on felony driving under the influence and drug charges following a crash Friday night.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. April 3, in the parking lot of Tacos Chabelita along Sussex Highway. A preliminary investigation found Bowersox was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he hit the passenger side of a parked Ford Explorer. After the collision, police said he moved the motorcycle and entered the business, where troopers later found him showing signs of impairment.

Wade Bowersox

Delaware State Police arrested Wade Bowersox after a crash in Laurel, charging him with felony DUI and drug offenses. (Delaware State Police)

Authorities said Bowersox, attempted to conceal a small bag of suspected cocaine before he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the motorcycle led to the discovery of:

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  • Approximately 1.68 grams of suspected cocaine
  • A digital scale
  • Additional alcoholic beverages

Police said further investigation revealed Bowersox, who is from Bethel, has five prior DUI-related convictions and a suspended driver’s license.

He was transported to a state police troop, where a warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Bowersox was later arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,602 cash bond.

He faces the following charges:

  • Sixth offense driving under the influence (felony)
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving while suspended
  • Related traffic offenses

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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