LAUREL, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Wade Bowersox on felony driving under the influence and drug charges following a crash Friday night.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. April 3, in the parking lot of Tacos Chabelita along Sussex Highway. A preliminary investigation found Bowersox was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he hit the passenger side of a parked Ford Explorer. After the collision, police said he moved the motorcycle and entered the business, where troopers later found him showing signs of impairment.
Authorities said Bowersox, attempted to conceal a small bag of suspected cocaine before he was taken into custody without incident.
A search of the motorcycle led to the discovery of:
- Approximately 1.68 grams of suspected cocaine
- A digital scale
- Additional alcoholic beverages
Police said further investigation revealed Bowersox, who is from Bethel, has five prior DUI-related convictions and a suspended driver’s license.
He was transported to a state police troop, where a warrant was obtained for a blood sample. Bowersox was later arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,602 cash bond.
He faces the following charges:
- Sixth offense driving under the influence (felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while suspended
- Related traffic offenses