Running a red light in Milford could soon come with a $137.50 price tag as DelDOT installs cameras at two busy intersections.

MILFORD, Del. — Running a red light in Milford could soon come with a $137.50 price tag as DelDOT installs cameras at two busy intersections.

The cameras will be placed at Route 113 and North Front Street, and at Route 113 and Airport Road, as part of a statewide effort to reduce crashes at high-traffic intersections.

Route 113 and Airport Road

Route 113 and Airport Road.
Route 113 and North Front Street

Route 113 and North Front Street.

DelDOT says the cameras are part of its Electronic Red-Light Safety Program, which has been shown to reduce certain types of crashes. State data indicates angle crashes — which are more likely to cause serious injuries — have dropped significantly at intersections where cameras are installed.

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Some drivers support the move, including Amy Jones, who travels the Milford roads daily.

“I feel like those are a safety mechanism that are used to help lower the crashes and things like that,” Jones said. “And it’s just a matter of following the traffic system and the lights and not running it.”

DelDOT says signs will be posted to alert drivers that the intersections are monitored. Once activated, there will be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

The cameras are expected to be operational by summer.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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