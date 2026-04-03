MILFORD, Del. — Running a red light in Milford could soon come with a $137.50 price tag as DelDOT installs cameras at two busy intersections.
The cameras will be placed at Route 113 and North Front Street, and at Route 113 and Airport Road, as part of a statewide effort to reduce crashes at high-traffic intersections.
DelDOT says the cameras are part of its Electronic Red-Light Safety Program, which has been shown to reduce certain types of crashes. State data indicates angle crashes — which are more likely to cause serious injuries — have dropped significantly at intersections where cameras are installed.
Some drivers support the move, including Amy Jones, who travels the Milford roads daily.
“I feel like those are a safety mechanism that are used to help lower the crashes and things like that,” Jones said. “And it’s just a matter of following the traffic system and the lights and not running it.”
DelDOT says signs will be posted to alert drivers that the intersections are monitored. Once activated, there will be a 30-day warning period before citations are issued.
The cameras are expected to be operational by summer.