Tanger Rehoboth launches sneaker recycling program for Earth Day

REHOBOTH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is marking Earth Day with a new sneaker recycling initiative aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability.
The outlet center is inviting the public to donate used sneakers of any kind, size or condition during select dates in April. Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Tanger Seaside location, near Osh Kosh Corner.
The Outlets say shoppers who donate at least two pairs of shoes will receive a 20% discount offer valid at participating retailers, including Under Armour, Old Navy and Skechers.
The collected sneakers will be recycled through a partnership with Sneaker Impact, which repurposes footwear into materials used for products such as playground and athletic surfaces.
Outlet officials say the program is part of Tanger’s broader effort to support environmentally friendly practices while engaging the local community.
The shopping center says the event is free and open to the public.