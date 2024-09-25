OCEAN CITY, Md. — Authorities are appealing to the public for information as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist on Sept. 13. The victim, 16-year-old Tyler Walsh, remains in critical condition.
The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. According to police, Walsh, a junior at Stephen Decatur High School, was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a speeding motorcycle operated by Michael Scot Schneider, 51, of Ballston Spa, New York. After the collision, Schneider allegedly fled the scene but was later apprehended at the Park and Ride in West Ocean City.
Authorities report that Schneider lost control of his motorcycle after hitting Walsh, causing further damage to another motorcycle and a parked car before attempting to flee. He was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment before being charged with twelve traffic offenses, including driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident. Schneider is currently held without bond at the Worcester County Jail.
The Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Unit is urging anyone with information or potential surveillance footage of the collision to come forward. Individuals can contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left on the department’s Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or sent via email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. The police are asking that callers reference case number 2024-00-432.