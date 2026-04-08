LEWES, Del. - Charges have been largely dismissed against a Maryland man arrested after police found multiple guns and ammunition inside a truck abandoned on Lewes Beach in September.
Initially, Alexander Gard faced multiple felony charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited.
However, according to the Delaware Department of Justice, the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges were dismissed during preliminary hearings. The charges relied on an underlying felony of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, creating a circular legal issue because both charges were based on the same act of possession.
Further review by the DOJ determined Gard was not legally prohibited from possessing guns in Delaware. While he was on probation in Maryland with a no-firearms condition, that probation stemmed from a misdemeanor “dog at large” charge, which does not meet the legal standard for prohibition.
The DOJ also found no felony or violent criminal history in Delaware or any other state that would bar him from possessing guns. As a result, the possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited charges were not supported. The only remaining charge in the case is related to a large-capacity magazine.
The incident began early Tuesday, Sept. 23, around 12:30 a.m., when officers responded to the 400 block of East Savannah Road for a report of a man possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.
Officers encountered Alexander Gard, 30, of Maryland, who told them his truck had been stolen while he was at the Wawa on Route 1. He declined a ride to Delaware State Police Troop 7 to file a report, saying a friend would pick him up.
About six hours later, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an abandoned Ford Raptor stuck in the sand at the foot of Savannah Road. The truck had no license plates and was later confirmed to be registered to Gard.
During a search of the truck, officers found three 9mm handguns, a tactical 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15-style scoped rifle, multiple edged weapons, brass knuckles, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.
The discovery prompted the Cape Henlopen School District to place Fred Thomas Middle School, the Fred Thomas Building, Lewes Elementary School, and Cape Henlopen High School into secure status. Activities continued inside, but safety measures were increased. Beebe Healthcare also increased security as a precaution.
Police later located Gard at a home on Minos Conaway Road around 10:30 a.m. with help from Delaware State Police and took him into custody.
Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell previously said investigators found no evidence of a broader plan or intent connected to the weapons.