WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — Stephen Decatur High School junior Tyler Walsh remains in critical condition after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing Philadelphia Avenue on Friday night.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 12th Street, where police say Walsh was hit by a speeding motorcyclist in a marked crosswalk. According to a Facebook post Sunday evening, the school is offering mental health resources and emotional support for students impacted by the news.
"Tyler continues to fight through various medical challenges and we, along with his family, are very appreciative of the outpouring of support by our community," the post reads. "At the same time, we realize the emotional toll this takes on his friends, teammates, and classmates. So, we want to make sure everyone is aware of the mental health and emotional support resources available for this week."
SDHS says counselors will be available in the Media Center and Guidance Office, with additional support from the Worcester County Health Department and Chesapeake Healthcare. Therapy dogs will also be on campus, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is organizing a special prayer for Walsh and his family.
Police say the motorcyclist, Michael Scot Schneider, 51, of Ballston Spa, New York, fled the scene but was later apprehended at the Park and Ride in West Ocean City. Witnesses reported that Schneider lost control of his motorcycle after hitting Walsh, damaging another motorcycle and a parked car before fleeing.
Walsh received immediate care from Ocean City Emergency Services and was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he remains in critical condition.
Schneider, who showed signs of impairment, was treated at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional before being charged with twelve traffic offenses, including driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident. He is currently being held without bond at Worcester County Jail.
The crash occurred during Ocean City's Bike Week, but it is unclear if Schneider was involved in the event.
The school community continues to offer support to Walsh's family and friends, and administrators encourage any students seeking help to reach out to school counselors.