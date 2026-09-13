DOVER, Del. - More than 100 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from across Delaware will compete in the annual Special Olympics Delaware State Golf Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover.
Special Olympics Delaware says the tournament will feature a nine-hole, alternate-shot format, with athletes paired with Unified partners who do not have intellectual disabilities. Athletes and partners have trained together at clinics and practice outings over the past several months.
The organization says the tournament will also include driving, chipping and putting competitions.
The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., says organizers, followed by the alternate-shot competition at 10 a.m. and the skills competition at 10:15 a.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for about noon.
Special Olympics Delaware says Maple Dale Country Club has donated the use of the course for the event.