MARYLAND - Maryland drivers will face significantly higher fines from speed cameras across the state starting Wednesday, Oct. 1. The state is moving from a flat $40 ticket to a tiered system based on how fast a driver exceeds the speed limit. This includes cameras in school zones, such as those near Stephen Decatur High School and Middle School.
The new fines are:
12–15 mph over: $40
16–19 mph over: $70
20–29 mph over: $120
30–39 mph over: $230
40+ mph over: $425
Locals have mixed reactions to the changes. One driver said she supports higher fines but cautioned people to be careful about who is behind the wheel. “if you’re not driving your car and someone else is, then you’re getting the ticket,” she said.
Cathleen Quillen, who works at a nearby childcare center, said the tiered system could make school zones safer. “That is a very high-trafficked area that could definitely benefit from this,” Quillen said.
Quillen also liked the tiered approach, noting that drivers slightly over the limit won’t face the steepest fines.
With a number of speed cameras operating throughout Maryland, drivers are urged to ease off the gas and obey posted speed limits to avoid the increased fines.