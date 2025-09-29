Maryland drivers will face significantly higher fines from speed cameras across the state starting Wednesday, Oct. 1. The state is moving from a flat $40 ticket to a tiered system based on how fast a driver exceeds the speed limit. This includes cameras in school zones, such as those near St…

MARYLAND - Maryland drivers will face significantly higher fines from speed cameras across the state starting Wednesday, Oct. 1. The state is moving from a flat $40 ticket to a tiered system based on how fast a driver exceeds the speed limit. This includes cameras in school zones, such as those near Stephen Decatur High School and Middle School.

The new fines are:

  • 12–15 mph over: $40

  • 16–19 mph over: $70

  • 20–29 mph over: $120

  • 30–39 mph over: $230

  • 40+ mph over: $425

Locals have mixed reactions to the changes. One driver said she supports higher fines but cautioned people to be careful about who is behind the wheel. “if you’re not driving your car and someone else is, then you’re getting the ticket,” she said.

Cathleen Quillen, who works at a nearby childcare center, said the tiered system could make school zones safer. “That is a very high-trafficked area that could definitely benefit from this,” Quillen said.

Quillen also liked the tiered approach, noting that drivers slightly over the limit won’t face the steepest fines.

With a number of speed cameras operating throughout Maryland, drivers are urged to ease off the gas and obey posted speed limits to avoid the increased fines.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you