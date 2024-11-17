WILMINGTON, Del.– Sports tourism contributed nearly $258 million to Delaware’s economy in 2023, according to a study by Tourism Economics commissioned by the Delaware Tourism Office. The findings were announced Friday during an event at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.
“This study reinforces what we already knew – sports tourism is a major factor in our overall economy,” said Gov. John Carney. “These events create jobs, support small businesses, and drive economic development across Delaware.”
The study found that the $257.9 million in direct spending from visitor activities and tournament operations led to $403.2 million in total business sales, supporting over 3,000 jobs and generating $20.2 million in state and local taxes. Spending included food and beverage purchases, accommodations, transportation, and retail, as well as tournament-related costs such as wages and equipment.
In 2023, Delaware welcomed 1.1 million sports travelers attending events as participants or spectators.
“The teams, families, and spectators who come to Delaware’s events drive economic growth by supporting local businesses,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock.
To bolster the industry, the Delaware Tourism Office launched two programs this year. The Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund awarded $11.3 million to four state facilities, enhancing their ability to host events year-round. The Tournaments, Events, and Athletic Meets Sponsorship (TEAMS) Program offers grants to attract new events and sustain existing ones at amateur, collegiate, and professional levels.
“These programs ensure Delaware is a top choice for sports tourism, creating partnerships that deliver significant economic impact,” said Ryan Wolfe, Sports Sales Leader at the Delaware Tourism Office.
Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office, emphasized the state’s growth potential. “As the $128 billion global sports industry expands, we aim to position Delaware as a premier destination for sports events,” Welch said.