OCEAN CITY, Md. - The annual St. Joseph’s Day Festival in Ocean City raised $10,000 this year, with the money distributed among 28 local and national charities.
The festival, hosted by the Ocean City lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, supports organizations helping children and families, veterans, people in need of medical care and others across the community, says organizers.
According to the festival, among the largest local donations were contributions to the WBOC-TV Bless Our Children campaign and the Fostering Wishes Foundation.
The organization says it has already started preliminary planning for next year’s festival, that is scheduled for March 20, 2027.