a group of women pose holding a large check

Ocean City’s annual St. Joseph’s Day Festival raised $10,000 this year to support 28 local and national charities. Pictured from left to right: Joan DeMarco, Bernice Harman, Chairperson Judy Zanetti, Janet Ackerson, and Lodge President Sue Ann Baietti. (Annual St. Joseph’s Day Festival)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The annual St. Joseph’s Day Festival in Ocean City raised $10,000 this year, with the money distributed among 28 local and national charities.

The festival, hosted by the Ocean City lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, supports organizations helping children and families, veterans, people in need of medical care and others across the community, says organizers. 

According to the festival, among the largest local donations were contributions to the WBOC-TV Bless Our Children campaign and the Fostering Wishes Foundation.

The organization says it has already started preliminary planning for next year’s festival, that is scheduled for March 20, 2027.

Tags

Locations

Broadcast Journalist

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you