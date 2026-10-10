OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Quilters by the Sea Guild will host its 2026 Star-Spangled Quilt Show Oct. 16-17 at the Ocean Pines Community Center.
More than 100 quilts and other stitched projects made by guild members will be on display. Visitors can also check out raffle baskets, a raffle quilt, a boutique and a special collection of more than 21 Singer Featherweight sewing machines and accessories.
The “Best of Show” quilt will be selected by attendees. Admission is free.
The show runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 235 Ocean Parkway.