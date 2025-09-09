MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis will host a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Davis plans to provide updates on the Treasurer’s office priorities and address concerns about the recently passed federal budget bill and its potential impacts on the state.
“I encourage Delawareans from not only the Milford area, but up and down the state to attend this town hall and make their voices heard,” Davis said. “In my role as the steward of the state’s money and a provider of avenues to financial empowerment, I’m constantly seeking opportunities to make my office more responsive and more helpful to the people of our state.”
In addition to answering live questions, Davis will highlight statewide savings programs, financial literacy initiatives, and her office’s approach to implementing artificial intelligence. According to the Office of the State Treasurer, Davis will also address risks tied to federal cutbacks and explain how Delaware is working to mitigate them.
The meeting will take place at the Milford Senior Center, located at 111 Park Ave. The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required.