REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Locals and visitors in Rehoboth Beach are taking the heat in stride, by following simple tips to staying safe in the excessive heat.
Temperatures with the current heatwave are running around 20 degrees above normal. Typical normal high temperatures are in the mid-70s this time of year.
Michael Bova relocated from Pennsylvania to Rehoboth Beach, and enjoys biking around, even in the excessive heat. "I drink a lot of water, hot coffee, and I put up with it much better than I used to", he says.
Bova follows his doctor's advice by drinking a glass of water after drinking his coffee.
Sammy Mohr runs a landscaping crew working in Rehoboth. He makes sure they stay safe in the extreme heat. "More than anything, we just preach about staying hydrated, making sure they're taking as many breaks as they need. Staying hydrated, and getting in the shade when they can."
Mohr adds that's it's always nice to help those working in the heat. "You see these guys out here, working with whatever company. Thanks them and bring some water, whatever you need to do. Without them, working in these conditions, none of this gets done."
Mohr stresses the importance of proper clothing in the heat. "Some guys like to wear long sleeves. I thought that was insane when I first saw it, but it's really to protect the skin from the sun more than anything."