ANNAPOLIS, MD - The Stephen Decatur Seahawks repeated today as 2A Maryland football state champions, beating Huntingtown 13-12 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

The Seahawks capped off an undefeated season with the win, now boasting a record-breaking 28 consecutive wins dating back to last season. Head coach Jake Coleman said after the game that emotions are sure to come.

"I'm probably going to cry when I get on the bus, knowing I won’t coach some of these seniors anymore."

Seahawks quarterback Johnny Hobgood said after the game, "I know my guys had my back," boasting about his teammates' efforts throughout the game.

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

