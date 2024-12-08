ANNAPOLIS, MD - The Stephen Decatur Seahawks repeated today as 2A Maryland football state champions, beating Huntingtown 13-12 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
The Seahawks capped off an undefeated season with the win, now boasting a record-breaking 28 consecutive wins dating back to last season. Head coach Jake Coleman said after the game that emotions are sure to come.
"I'm probably going to cry when I get on the bus, knowing I won’t coach some of these seniors anymore."
Seahawks quarterback Johnny Hobgood said after the game, "I know my guys had my back," boasting about his teammates' efforts throughout the game.