Stockton Volunteer Fire Company selected for FEMA grant
- Alyssa Baker
Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023 after relocating from Philadelphia. Her work has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, with CoastTV earning Best Morning Show three consecutive years during her tenure.
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WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Stockton Volunteer Fire Company has been selected to receive a 2026 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant to buy new self-contained breathing apparatus, the fire company said.
The grant will help replace outdated and unserviceable air packs used by the volunteer firefighters.
Fire Chief Tim Jerscheid said the company has a shortage of SCBA equipment on several first-due fire trucks and has identified additional deficiencies with the equipment currently in service.
“Whereas many of our first-due pieces are missing SCBA packs and we are finding new deficiencies with the few we have in service, we are in dire need of new SCBA,” Jerscheid said. “Having the required PPE per NFPA is important to this company and the safety of our volunteers comes first. Acquiring this critical equipment ensures our department remains fully equipped to deliver the highest standard of emergency response and protection to our community.”
Public Information Officer Jerred A. Johnson credited local lawmakers with supporting the company's grant application.
“We want to thank our local elected officials for their support in this endeavor, specifically Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Congressman Andy Harris for their letters of recommendation for these funds to be appropriated to our small fire company”, said Johnson. “We have been trying to obtain AFG funds for years and our request was finally granted this year, thanks to the support of these local leaders.”
The fire company said it has sought Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding for several years.
The company will work with FEMA and the selected supplier to purchase the new SCBA units. The company will release additional information about the equipment purchase after final determinations are made.
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Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023 after relocating from Philadelphia. Her work has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, with CoastTV earning Best Morning Show three consecutive years during her tenure.
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