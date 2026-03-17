Wil King Road

Additional closures include Wil King Road at Kendale Road beginning at 3:33 a.m., and Nassau Road near New Road starting at 5:35 a.m.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Severe storm damage led to multiple road closures across Sussex County early Tuesday as debris and downed utility poles blocked several roadways, according to DelDOT.

Near Lewes, Route 9 is closed between Dairy Farm Road and Beaver Dam Road at 1:41 a.m. due to multiple downed utility poles. Additional closures include Wil King Road at Kendale Road beginning at 3:33 a.m., and Nassau Road near New Road starting at 5:35 a.m.

In the Georgetown area, Peterkins Road was also closed from Evergreen Drive to Haven Drive just after midnight as storm debris impacted travel.

DelDOT reported the closures as crews worked to clear debris and address damage caused by the storm. 

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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