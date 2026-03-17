SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Severe storm damage led to multiple road closures across Sussex County early Tuesday as debris and downed utility poles blocked several roadways, according to DelDOT.
Near Lewes, Route 9 is closed between Dairy Farm Road and Beaver Dam Road at 1:41 a.m. due to multiple downed utility poles. Additional closures include Wil King Road at Kendale Road beginning at 3:33 a.m., and Nassau Road near New Road starting at 5:35 a.m.
In the Georgetown area, Peterkins Road was also closed from Evergreen Drive to Haven Drive just after midnight as storm debris impacted travel.
DelDOT reported the closures as crews worked to clear debris and address damage caused by the storm.