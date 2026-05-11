GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Supportive Housing Committee updated town leaders Monday night on months of work aimed at improving services and addressing homelessness in the community.
Committee members presented their progress to the Georgetown Mayor and Town Council after gathering information from local organizations and service providers since their first meeting in December 2025.
Chairperson Linda Dennis said the committee has spent months collecting recommendations and learning about the challenges organizations face while serving people.
“We have a lot of information that we’ve gathered since December of 2025 was our first meeting,” Dennis said. “We’ve learned a lot. So we want to be really specific about our recommendations.”
Dennis said several groups have appeared before the committee to explain their missions, who they serve and the barriers they encounter in the community.
“They were very gracious,” Dennis said. “They came before the committee. They gave us their individual presentations in-depth, told us all about their mission statements, who they serve, how many people they serve, what the challenges are.”
During public comment, resident Lisa Rohlfing shared an idea rooted in her background in public healthcare. Rohlfing suggested the town use what is known as a “windshield survey,” where people drive through neighborhoods to observe community conditions and identify concerns.
“My comment was that each ward needs to know what’s going on in their ward,” Rohlfing continued "they need to know what's going well, what the strengths of the rewards are. What what are the weaknesses of the ward? What are the concerns of the citizens of their ward?."
For now, the committee says it plans to continue gathering information and working toward solutions aimed at creating positive change in Georgetown.