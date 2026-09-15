WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to restrict mail ballots for the midterm elections as voting is already underway.
The decision means states can continue sending mail ballots under the same processes they have used for years. According to The Associated Press, mail ballots account for nearly a third of votes cast.
“The Court’s inability and unwillingness to do the right thing for our Country will go down, in a very negative way, in the annals of History,” Trump wrote in a social media post Tuesday. “This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years.”
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the proposed rule was an attempt to confuse voters.
"In spite of what this Administration has repeatedly claimed, this proposed rule was never about election security – it was an attempt to create confusion and unjustified distrust in our elections and to suppress the vote," Jennings said. "This President, facing crises of his own making on multiple fronts and terrified of losing his grip on power, tried to manipulate our elections process for his own political benefit."
Justices Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas publicly dissented from the order. Trump nominated three of the current Supreme Court justices: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.