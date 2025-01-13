Surf Bagel to open first New Castle County location in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Surf Bagel announced plans to open its first New Castle County location in Middletown. The new shop will be located in the Dove Run Center on East Main Street, across from Middletown High School, according to a press release.
“We are stoked to bring Surf Bagel to Middletown,” said Matt Patton, the company’s president. “The community is full of awesome schools, businesses, and lots of people who want the best bagels around. We can’t wait to become a part of it.”
Known as a Delaware beach staple, Surf Bagel aims to bring its signature beach-inspired experience to Middletown. The new location will feature handmade New York-style bagels baked daily, locally roasted coffee, smoothies, wraps, salads, merchandise and a laid-back atmosphere.
Surf Bagel Middletown is hiring for all positions and encourages applications through its website at surfbagel.com/employment. The store is expected to open in spring 2025.