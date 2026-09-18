REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Susan Stewart was sworn in Friday as the new mayor of Rehoboth Beach, becoming the city’s first female mayor in more than 40 years.
Stewart, who served as a city commissioner for nearly a year, was elected mayor Aug. 8. She received 632 votes, defeating Suzanne Goode, Craig Thier and Jake Raak.
Stewart first joined the Board of Commissioners after winning election in August 2025. Before serving as a commissioner, she was a member of the city’s Planning Commission and served on the Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility task forces.
During her campaign for mayor, Stewart said her priorities included fiscal discipline, stormwater management, infrastructure, commercial revitalization and improving collaboration within city government. She also said she wanted to use the city’s financial reserves to address stormwater and commercial district needs while maintaining fiscal stability.
Stewart succeeds Stan Mills, who served as mayor for six years and did not seek another term. Mills previously served 12 years as a city commissioner, bringing his total time in Rehoboth Beach city government to 18 years.
Patrick Gossett and Mark Saunders also were sworn in Friday as commissioners. The two commissioners won the two available seats in the August election. Saunders received 852 votes, Gossett received 813 and Jeffrey Goode received 239.
The Board of Commissioners also approved the appointment of Barry Caldwell to fill the seat vacated by Stewart. Caldwell will serve a two-year term ending Sept. 21, 2028.