REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Susan Stewart was the first to announce she filed to be mayor of Rehoboth Beach, saying her campaign will focus on fiscal discipline, stormwater management, infrastructure, commercial revitalization and unity in city government.
Stewart, a current city commissioner, also has experience as a planning commissioner and as a member of the city’s Mixed-Use and Stormwater Utility task forces. In her campaign announcement, Stewart said that work has given her insight into what the city has done well and what remains to be done.
"You deserve the truth about the city's finances. The city's current and forecast future budgets are fiscally sound." said Stewart. "As an attorney and financial advisor, I have the skills and experience necessary to help ensure they stay that way."
Stewart also said one of the biggest decisions facing Rehoboth Beach is how to use savings that she said are greater than city policies require. She said her priorities for that money include a “real, funded comprehensive stormwater management plan” and a commercial district revitalization plan shaped by community input.
The commissioner said tax relief, infrastructure investment and commercial revitalization do not have to be competing priorities.
"You deserve a mayor that is forward-thinking and one that welcomes and embraces the community’s ideas. Our reserves give us options, and you deserve a voice in how those options are exercised," said Stewart.
Stewart also addressed tension in city government, saying personal attacks and false accusations have affected public meetings and city staff. She said that as mayor, she would set and model standards of conduct.
"Vigorous policy disagreement is healthy and welcome. Harassment of staff and elected officials is not," said Stewart.
The Rehoboth Beach municipal election will take place on Aug. 8. Commissioner Craig Thier, Commissioner Suzanne Goode and William Raak are also running for mayor.