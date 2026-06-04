REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Craig Thier is running for mayor, citing concerns about civility and collaboration among city leaders while outlining several priorities he would pursue if elected.
In a statement, Thier said he had been considering a run for mayor since last fall.
"I decided to run because of the lack of civility amongst several of my fellow Commissioners and the dysfunction this has created," said Thier. "I am not suggesting I am perfect, but believe I am the only candidate capable of restoring and maintaining civility while remaining objective to allow the City of Rehoboth Beach to focus on the many initiatives ‘in front of us’."
Thier was elected as a city commissioner in August 2024. He said one of his primary goals in office was helping guide the city’s transition from an annual budget process to a multi-year financial forecasting model.
"This past March, the City completed a four-year forecast with a five-year capital plan. This multi-year forecast provides critical insight into future revenues and expenses allowing the city the opportunity to plan, mitigate, and minimize future Tax and Fee increases," said Thier.
Looking ahead, Thier said his priorities as mayor would include completing the city’s Stormwater Master Plan and ensuring completion of the commercial code review being conducted by Dover Kohl Partners. Thier also emphasized his leadership approach, saying he would focus on cooperation.
"As mayor, I will be an objective and strong leader, requiring civility while working collaboratively with all fellow commissioners in the best interests of all stakeholders," said Thier.
The Rehoboth Beach municipal election will take place on Aug. 8. Commissioner Susan Stewart, Suzanne Goode and William Raak are also running for mayor.