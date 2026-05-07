REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills says he will not seek another term after nearly two decades of service to the city. Mills said by the time his term ends, he will have served 18 years total, including 12 years as a commissioner and six years as mayor.
“I think it’s time for new leadership to come in and take the reins and carry the city forward,” Mills said.
So far, Commissioner Susan Stewart is the only person who has filed to run for mayor. The deadline for candidates to file is June 1. Election Day is Saturday, Aug. 8, for people who live within Rehoboth Beach city limits.
Stewart said she believes her background gives her the experience needed for the job. She has been a city commissioner for nearly a year and previously served on the city’s planning commission, stormwater utility task force and mixed-use task force. She is also a lawyer and financial adviser. Stewart said leadership has been part of her life long before serving in city government, pointing to her experience as a collegiate coach, member of the U.S. women’s lacrosse team and former business owner.
“I’ve been a leader since I’ve been here,” Stewart said. “I’ve been a leader my whole life.”
Both Stewart and Mills said Rehoboth Beach is entering an important time as the city works on Reimagine Rehoboth, a planning effort focused on the future of downtown, streets, buildings and the city’s municipal complex. Mills called the project “an exciting time to get new leadership on board.”
Stewart said she is passionate about the effort and wants residents and business owners to help shape what comes next.
“I’m passionate about this new initiative and master plan that the city’s been developing,” Stewart said.
Stewart said one of the biggest issues facing the city is not just development or parking, but how city leaders and the public communicate during meetings. She said she wants to make meetings more productive and less focused on personal attacks.
“I’d like to bring forth policies that help to heal the community and make our meetings more productive,” Stewart said.
She said public meetings can sometimes get thrown off by criticism of commissioners and staff, which takes attention away from issues the city needs to address. Stewart said those issues include parking, seasonal pressures and the challenges that come as Rehoboth Beach becomes more of a year-round community.
“We need clarity, and we need to work together to make it happen,” Stewart said.
Mills also said the next mayor needs to know how to handle disagreement. He said commissioners do not always need to agree, but those disagreements should remain respectful. “We don’t always have to agree on everything, but when we don’t agree with everything, we don’t have to be vitriolic,” Mills said.
Mills said the next mayor should have leadership experience, maturity and the ability to work with city staff and the city manager. He said criticism comes with the job, but he believes city leaders should focus on listening and trying to understand different viewpoints.
“Not every constituent is going to agree with you, not every commissioner or colleague is going to agree with you,” Mills said. “But hopefully you can engage in conversation to understand each other’s positions.”
Mills did not comment on whether he would endorse Stewart. He said he still has to vote on qualifying candidates for the election.
Looking back, Mills said he is proud of what the city has accomplished during his time in office, including a new city hall, police building, parking building, beach patrol building, boardwalk improvements, ADA-compatible restrooms and ordinances addressing noise and smoking.
“I’m very proud and honored and privileged to have served as mayor,” Mills said.
Mills also pointed to the boardwalk reconstruction as part of his legacy, but said major city projects are never the work of one person.
“Every project that was done, even if it had my fingerprints on it, had a lot of other fingerprints on it,” Mills said. “A lot of people are involved in order to make the city run well.”