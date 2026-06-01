This article was updated to include Commissioner Craig Thier’s name.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Four candidates have filed nominating petitions to run for mayor of Rehoboth Beach according to the city, including two who were involved in a public dispute earlier this year.
Mayor Stan Mills previously announced he will not seek another term. By the end of his current term, Mills said he will have served 18 years in city government, including 12 years as a commissioner and six years as mayor.
The mayoral race comes months after a public dispute between two of the candidates during a March 9 commissioners meeting.
During that meeting, Stewart accused Goode of a prolonged pattern of misconduct dating back to September 2023. Stewart alleged that Goode's communications included racially and sexually demeaning remarks about city staff and public officials, statements Stewart said met the legal elements of defamation under Delaware law, harassment targeting city staff and commissioners based on religion, and demeaning references to disabled family members of other commissioners.
Stewart also alleged the communications contained false accusations of corruption and collusion involving the mayor and other commissioners, represented a dereliction of elected duties and sought outside interference in city operations.
According to Stewart, the city issued multiple cease-and-desist letters regarding the conduct, but the behavior continued. Stewart called for increased transparency, including publication of Goode's email communications through a link on the city's website, arguing the records are subject to Delaware's Freedom of Information Act.
Goode denied the allegations during the meeting and defended her comments, saying they were not discriminatory and had been misconstrued.
Voters who live within Rehoboth Beach city limits will cast ballots in the municipal election on Saturday, Aug. 8.