GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy has launched a new robotics club, with students preparing to compete in this year's FIRST Tech Challenge.
The team, known as the C++ Hawks, includes middle and high school students who have spent the past several weeks learning to build and program robots from scratch.
The club received a $1,250 grant from the school's Soaring Higher fundraiser to help launch its operations. Additional funding from a Mid Atlantic Robotics grant helped the team purchase field components, a base kit and electronics.
The school said competitions begin this month, with qualifying teams selected in December. Local competitions will lead to the FIRST Tech Challenge Delaware State Championship, where qualifying teams and award winners can advance to the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas, at the end of April.
This year's environmentally themed BioBuzz challenge requires teams to design robots capable of collecting and launching objects representing pollen and nectar into designated areas called hives or flowers.