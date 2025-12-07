Sussex Academy’s Iliana Gonzalez honored at State Support Professional Awards

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Food Services Manager Iliana Gonzalez was honored Dec. 1 at the Delaware Department of Education’s 2026 Educational Support Professional of the Year awards dinner. Gonzalez, who was previously named Sussex Academy’s educational support professional of the year, represented the Delaware Charter Schools Network as its 2026 honoree.
Gonzalez, a Sussex Academy employee for more than a decade, is leading the school’s transition to the state School Nutrition Program, which includes staff nutrition training and kitchen facility upgrades.
As part of the program, Sussex Academy says it will begin offering its first free student breakfasts on Monday, Dec. 8.