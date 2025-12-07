Sussex Academy’s Iliana Gonzalez honored at State Support Professional Awards

Gathered at the event are coworkers and friends of Gonzalez, center.

Left to right: Kyle Bentley, Megan Reed, Stephanie Hartsoe, Michele Torrence, Maureen McLaughlin, Channel Chaplin, Stacey Alinkoff, Elizabeth Chin, Kendall Massett, Brittany Burslem, Sherry MacBury, Rachael Johnston, Monica Melendez, Janet Owens and Adrian Mobilia.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy Food Services Manager Iliana Gonzalez was honored Dec. 1 at the Delaware Department of Education’s 2026 Educational Support Professional of the Year awards dinner. Gonzalez, who was previously named Sussex Academy’s educational support professional of the year, represented the Delaware Charter Schools Network as its 2026 honoree.

Gonzalez, a Sussex Academy employee for more than a decade, is leading the school’s transition to the state School Nutrition Program, which includes staff nutrition training and kitchen facility upgrades.

As part of the program, Sussex Academy says it will begin offering its first free student breakfasts on Monday, Dec. 8.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

