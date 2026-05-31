Sussex Academy showcases student art and musical performances

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy hosted its annual arts showcase May 19, featuring student artwork and musical performances from middle and high school students.
The school says the event included an art exhibit curated by visual arts teacher Rebecca Frankum, displaying student projects ranging from paintings and photography to embroidery and printmaking.
The evening also featured performances by the school’s bands and choirs under the direction of band director Michael Marotta and choral director Christopher Decker, says Sussex Academy. The concert included performances from the high school symphonic and jazz bands.
School officials said the showcase highlighted a year of student creativity and artistic achievement.