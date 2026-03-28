Sussex Academy students raise thousands for South Sudan

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy sixth graders raised more than $3,400 for Water for South Sudan as part of a class project tied to the book “A Long Walk to Water.”
The annual fundraiser includes online donations and a popular “Pie in the Face Day,” where students pay for a chance to pie staff members.
The effort began several years ago and has grown steadily, even helping fund the construction of a well in South Sudan bearing the school’s name.
School officials say the project connects classroom learning with real-world impact, supporting access to clean water for communities in need.