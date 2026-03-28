Sussex Academy students raise thousands for South Sudan

Sussex Academy employees Stephanie Hartsoe, Nico Caceres, Rachael Johnston, Nikki Kaczmarczyk and Deon Brunskill geared up to take a pie in the face. (Sussex Academy) 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy sixth graders raised more than $3,400 for Water for South Sudan as part of a class project tied to the book “A Long Walk to Water.”

The annual fundraiser includes online donations and a popular “Pie in the Face Day,” where students pay for a chance to pie staff members.

The effort began several years ago and has grown steadily, even helping fund the construction of a well in South Sudan bearing the school’s name.

School officials say the project connects classroom learning with real-world impact, supporting access to clean water for communities in need.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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