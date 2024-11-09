Green Space

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex Conservation District has announced it is now accepting entries for the 2025 Conservation Stewardship Award, a program that honors organizations exceeding regulatory requirements to safeguard Sussex County's natural resources.

“The award aims to encourage ongoing voluntary conservation efforts and strengthen partnerships focused on sustainability,” said Jessica Watson, SCD Sediment and Stormwater Program Manager. Since its launch in 2022, the initiative has seen strong community support and participation.

Entries will be accepted through Dec. 13 in categories such as Developer, Green Conservation, Home Builder and Project Manager. Winners, selected by a panel of judges, will be recognized at a formal luncheon in spring 2025.

