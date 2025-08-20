GEORGETOWN, Del - The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have a new member beginning next month, according to county officials.
The county said its council voted Tuesday, Aug. 19, to appoint John Passwaters of Bridgeville to the five-member panel. County officials said the appointment takes effect Sept. 1 and will continue through June 2026, when the remainder of the current three-year term ends.
According to Sussex County, Passwaters owns a landscaping and outdoor lighting business and also farms. County officials said Passwaters, who is new to public service, is familiar with local building codes and zoning rules through his work.
The county said Councilman Steve McCarron nominated Passwaters to fill the seat previously held by Brian Butler, who resigned earlier this month to spend more time with his family.