GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Council voted on June 16 to approve a $300 million budget for fiscal year 2027, keeping the county property tax rate unchanged while adding new investments in education, emergency services, wastewater infrastructure and affordable housing.
The adopted budget, which takes effect July 1, was approved following a public hearing Tuesday. It was on May 19 that Sussex County staff originally unveiled the budget.
The county's property tax rate will remain at 2.14 cents per $100 of assessed value, a rate established last year after Delaware’s court-ordered reassessment project.
County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said the spending plan expands county support for key community priorities.
“While this budget makes significant new investments in fire service and education, it does so without abandoning our long-standing commitment to responsible, efficient government,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “We’re focusing resources where the community needs them most.”
The overall budget increases by nearly $15 million compared to the current fiscal year. The county said much of that growth is tied to capital spending for wastewater projects. The general fund budget, which covers day-to-day county operations, increases by about $4 million.
The budget is funded through property taxes, realty transfer taxes, sewer service fees, building permit fees and document recording fees. Some fees are increasing in the new fiscal year, including sewer and water service charges and fees within the Geographic Information, Engineering and Planning & Zoning offices.
Among the major investments included in the FY2027 budget:
- $74.6 million for wastewater infrastructure improvements, including treatment plant expansions, new service areas and system upgrades.
- $7.6 million for local fire companies and ambulance squads to support operations, including paid EMT salaries.
- An additional $1.6 million for a centralized ambulance billing program and ambulance purchase cost-share initiative supporting basic life support services.
- $7.4 million for open space and farmland preservation.
- Up to $7 million in new funding for local school districts through a new building permit surcharge of $5 per $1,000 of construction value on most permits. The revenue will be used for school capacity-related capital projects.
- $6.1 million for the county’s contract with the State of Delaware for supplemental Delaware State Police troopers assigned to Sussex County, up from $5.8 million.
- $1.25 million for affordable housing programs, including home rehabilitation for low-income households and homebuyer settlement assistance.
- $1 million for municipalities that provide local law enforcement services.
- $3.4 million for new paramedic stations serving the Dewey Beach, Lincoln and Milton areas.
County Council President Doug Hudson praised the county’s budget team and said the spending plan addresses priorities identified by constituents.
“The public wants to see their tax dollars hard at work and producing results,” Hudson said. “This budget does that. It funds the services people have come to depend on and expect, while also looking forward to meet the needs of future generations.”