SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — A major coastal storm could bring up to a foot of snow, strong winds and coastal flooding to Sussex County late Sunday into Monday, prompting a blizzard warning and preparations across the region.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a blizzard warning for all of Sussex County from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, through 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23.
The storm is expected to begin as rain Sunday morning before changing to snow late Sunday night as colder air moves in. Heavy bands of snow could fall at rates of up to 2 inches per hour overnight before tapering off by midday Monday.
Winds could gust up to 40 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow, near whiteout conditions and possible power outages. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.
“This storm’s effects look very significant, but Sussex County has already had some practice with winter weather this season, so the public should be in a preparedness and readiness frame of mind,” Sussex County Director of Public Safety Robert W. Murray Jr. said. “Preparation before an event, not at the height of it, is the key to protecting life and property.”
Emergency planners are urging people to prepare for difficult travel, downed trees and power outages due to heavy snow and gusty winds.
Travel late Sunday and throughout Monday could become very difficult or even impossible at times. Those who must travel for essential or emergency reasons are encouraged to carry supplies including an ice scraper, blankets, sand or cat litter, de-icer, a flashlight with extra batteries, a mobile phone, high-calorie nonperishable food, water and a full tank of gas.
At home, locals should stock up on extra food and water, first-aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered weather radio, prescription medicines, baby items, an emergency heat source and sufficient heating fuel.
Sussex County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and coordinating with local and state agencies. Additional staff are being assigned to the county’s Emergency Operations Center and paramedic stations to respond to issues related to the winter storm.
For road closures, the public can visit the Delaware Department of Transportation website at deldot.gov. Power outage maps are available through Delmarva Power at delmarva.com and the Delaware Electric Cooperative at delaware.coop.
Sussex County reminds the public to call 911 only in an emergency. Questions can be directed to Sussex County Emergency Management at 302-856-7360.