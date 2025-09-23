Marijuana (copy)

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County could make it easier for marijuana stores to open in some areas under a new ordinance introduced at Tuesday’s County Council meeting.

Currently, marijuana retailers face strict rules in the county. Shops cannot open within three miles of a town and are limited to heavy commercial zones. The proposed changes would reduce the town buffer to two miles and allow stores in medium commercial areas as well.

Some rules would stay the same, including distance requirements from schools, churches and treatment centers. Council members say the ordinance is still in its early stages and will need at least two more public hearings before any final vote.

For now, Sussex County's retail marijuana zoning restrictions stay in place. 

