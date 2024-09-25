DELMAR Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Clifford David, 33, of Greenwood, following a serious crash in Delmar on Sept. 24. David, who left a Sussex Community Corrections work crew earlier in the day, fled in a stolen Chevrolet Silverado with a 25-year-old woman and three children from the Harrington area.
While fleeing, David stopped to remove the children from the truck, but the woman pulled two of the three children back in. Before they drove away again, a witness took custody of the 7-year-old child, who was not injured. David subsequently crashed the Silverado on August Road near Whitesville Road, said DSP.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed that David was driving southbound on August Road recklessly and speeding. As a result, David failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck to leave the road, enter a ditch and overturn. David fled the scene after the crash. Troopers searched the area but could not locate him and obtained warrants for his arrest.
The car accident on August Road left the woman suffering with life threating injuries along with two of the children, under 7-years-old, who were not wearing seatbelts according to DSP.
On Sept. 25, troopers found David on Sussex Highway near Salt Barn Road in Laurel about 7 a.m. DSP said he was taken into custody without incident.
Sussex EOC alerted Delmar Fire Department and 74 EMS units responded, then more EMS units from Laurel and Gumboro and a second helicopter was requested by Maryland State Police.
David was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,000 secured bond.
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree
- Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree – 2 counts
- Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash
- Multiple Traffic Offenses