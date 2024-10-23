GEORGETOWN, Del. - As the construction of the new Sussex County Family Courthouse nears completion, 93-year-old Sis Bowie remains hopeful for the positive changes it will bring to her antique shop, located directly across from the building site.
The construction, which began in the fall of 2022, is now in its final stages, with workers adding finishing touches. Bowie, who runs the shop with her daughter, expressed her anticipation for the end of the construction.
“It would be nice for the building to be over and complete. And then maybe things will change,” Bowie said.
While businesses along the strip have raised concerns about parking shortages due to the ongoing work, some local restaurants have reported no issues. They have welcomed the influx of construction workers during lunch hours, which has kept their establishments bustling.
“I’ll be glad when it’s done. And I’m sure they will, too,” Bowie added, emphasizing her eagerness for more open spaces as the construction wraps up.
The construction is set to finish Spring 2025.