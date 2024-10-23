GEORGETOWN, Del. - As the construction of the new Sussex County Family Courthouse nears completion, 93-year-old Sis Bowie remains hopeful for the positive changes it will bring to her antique shop, located directly across from the building site.

The construction, which began in the fall of 2022, is now in its final stages, with workers adding finishing touches. Bowie, who runs the shop with her daughter, expressed her anticipation for the end of the construction.

“It would be nice for the building to be over and complete. And then maybe things will change,” Bowie said.

While businesses along the strip have raised concerns about parking shortages due to the ongoing work, some local restaurants have reported no issues. They have welcomed the influx of construction workers during lunch hours, which has kept their establishments bustling.

“I’ll be glad when it’s done. And I’m sure they will, too,” Bowie added, emphasizing her eagerness for more open spaces as the construction wraps up.

The construction is set to finish Spring 2025.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you