SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - While Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials have been working on road repairs in Sussex County, many locals and administrators are expressing frustration over the slow pace of progress.
Streets like Mulberry Knoll Road, and the Five Points intersection in Lewes are in dire need of attention, with rough, rocky conditions making daily commutes a challenge.
Christopher Gordy, a Lewes resident, believes the projects are moving too slowly. “I think they should be doing a good job. Just maybe the planning wasn’t the greatest,” Gordy told CoastTV. Despite his concerns, Gordy remains hopeful, noting that the area is becoming busier year-round, which may help smooth out the adjustments.
At a recent meeting, Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson echoed the sentiment, urging DelDOT to accelerate road improvement projects that have stalled at the design or construction phase.
Meanwhile, one local expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and said he has lived in Sussex County all his life.
“The new changes will definitely be an improvement,” he said.
DelDOT has acknowledged the issues and emphasized that smaller projects, like pothole repairs on Mulberry Knoll Road, are being prioritized before tackling larger intersections like Five Points. The department is working in partnership with county officials to make roads safer and more accessible year-round.