GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County property owners who want to challenge their new property assessment values have until March 15 to file an appeal.
County government leaders said applications are now being accepted from property owners seeking to contest the assessed value of their property. Under Delaware law, counties must provide property owners an annual opportunity to formally appeal their assessments.
Appeal hearings may run through May 31 and will be heard, as needed, by the county’s appointed Board of Assessment Review. The board considers applications on a case-by-case basis and issues a decision for each request. Once all cases are settled, the board certifies property assessments, which are then used to calculate 2026 property tax bills.
This marks the second year since Sussex County completed a court-ordered reassessment of all properties, stemming from a 2018 education funding lawsuit. The yearslong project resulted in nearly 200,000 properties in Sussex County being revalued.
During the first round of appeals held in spring 2025, the county says about 1 percent of properties were challenged.
People who live there can learn more about the reassessment process or file an appeal by visiting sussexcountyde.gov/reassessment and clicking on the “Board of Assessment Review” link on the left side of the page.