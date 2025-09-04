Sussex County promotes preparedness with disaster kit displays

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Emergency Management says September is National Preparedness Month and there is no better time than the present to prepare. The agency is reminding the public that planning ahead is key to saving property and lives.
The agency has partnered with county libraries to showcase sample disaster kits. Officials said the displays can serve as models for people, businesses and schools.
The kits include bottled water, a first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, nonperishable food, a can opener, medication bottles and a waterproof document sleeve, among other items.
“Much of these are everyday items that people already have in their homes, but they might not be collected into one place,” Emergency Manager Timothy Cooper said. “The lesson here, especially during National Preparedness Month, is to take a few minutes now, when you have the time, to make sure you, your family and your property are ready for the worst, when time might be of the essence. So, make a disaster plan, create a kit, stay informed, and get engaged.”
The kits are on display at the Greenwood, Milton and South Coastal libraries, as well as on the Emergency Management website.